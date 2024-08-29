$10 Classes Offered In September At Repertory Dance Theatre's Dance Center On Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre invites the public to sample our entire slate of dance classes for adults on June 29, 2024. Get ready to move and groove at the most exciting dance event of the year! "Dance All Day for $10" offers dance enthusiasts of all levels an incredible opportunity to experience seven different styles of dance in one day for an unbeatable price of just $10.

Open House participants can take any or all of the classes during the day for only $10, or FREE with the purchase of a ten-class punch card. PLUS - If you buy a punch card at the Open House, pay the special price of $90 (a $50 savings overall).

RDT's Dance Center on Broadway Open House is a unique event designed to bring the community together through the joy of dance. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just starting out, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Each dance style will be taught by professional instructors who are experts in their fields, ensuring a fun and educational experience for all participants.

RDT's Dance Center on Broadway offers a wide range of classes for adults (ages 16+) on evenings and weekends. Classes are designed on a "drop-in" basis so no pre-registration or long-term commitment is required. Teachers work with students at every level and no previous dance experience is expected.

9:00 - 9:45 am - Prime Movement

9:45 - 10:30 am - Bollywood

10:30 - 11:15 am - Guinea, West African

11:15 am - 12:00 pm - Jazz

12:00 - 12:10 pm - Break

12:10 - 12:55 pm - Flamenco

12:55 - 1:40 pm - Ballet

1:40 - 2:25 pm - Modern

2:25 - 3:05 pm - Hip Hop

*schedule subject to change.

About RDT's Dance Center on Broadway

RDT's Dance Center on Broadway (formerly the RDT Community School) began in 1998 as an extension of Repertory Dance Theatre's dedication to the creation, development, awareness, and understanding of the art of modern dance. RDT's Dance Center offers a wide range of classes for adults (ages 16+) on evenings and weekends.

Classes are designed on a "drop-in" basis so no pre-registration or long-term commitment is required. Teachers work with students at every level and no previous dance experience is expected.

Students can drop in for $14 per class or purchase a 10-class punch card for $100, which is good for every class on the schedule.

RDT's Dance Center on Broadway offers an affordable way to stay fit, express your creativity, and dance!

