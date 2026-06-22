TUTTI FRUTTI: THE MUSICAL to Play Sacramento's Guild Theater

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Emmy and BroadwayWorld Award winner Dedrick Weathersby (Remembering James) is bringing *Tutti Frutti: The Musical A Tribute Concert to Little Richard to the historic Guild Theater in Oak Park for an exclusive engagement on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. *This will be the concert version of the full length theatrical show.

This production marks a meaningful homecoming for Weathersby and Super Bad Theater Company. The creative team has shared a storied history with the Guild Theater since Remembering James: The Life and Music of James Brown played the venue.

Now, they return to Oak Park to break the fourth wall and resurrect the architect of Rock 'n' Roll. For Weathersby, an East Texas native, channeling the trailblazers of Black American music is a calling that goes far deeper than entertainment.

The 80-minute concert experience recreates the electric atmosphere of Little Richard's legendary 1960s Hollywood "Club Okeh" era. Backed by a powerhouse live band and featuring music licensed by Sony Music Publishing, the production is a high-octane "musical revival" featuring timeless hits like "Tutti Frutti," "Long Tall Sally," and "Good Golly Miss Molly." The performance will take place Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM.

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