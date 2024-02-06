Town Hall Theatre Will Host a Season Announcement Party Next Month

Town Hall Theatre invites its community to celebrate with at a Season Announcement Party on March 2, 2024, 2:00 PM to 4 PM. Come celebrate as the company unveils its highly anticipated 80th season with the theme of "Family: Born into and Chosen."

Come enjoy cocktails and live music in the theatre's lobby from the Contra Costa Performing Arts Society at 2:00pm. Then at 3:00pm, come upstairs where Artistic Director Richard Perez and Education Director Erika March unveil the exciting and engaging selections for the 80th Main Stage Season as well as the first ever Youth Stage Season.

This free program will feature sneak peek scenes from the upcoming Main Stage season's plays, information about how to participate in the Youth Stage Season, and be capped off with live performances from Front Porch Presents. From heartwarming tales of familial bonds to gripping narratives of chosen families, the company's 80th season promises to inspire, entertain, and resonate with audiences of all ages.

Don't miss your chance to be among the first to experience the magic of Town Hall Theatre's upcoming productions and join in celebrating this milestone season. Admission to the Season Announcement Party is free, but reservations are required to secure your spot at this highly anticipated event. To reserve your place and be part of the excitement, please RSVP at https://www.townhalltheatre.com/2024-2025-season.