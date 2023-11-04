Sutter Street Theatre to Host 2024 Season Announcement Party & Gala This Month

Sutter Street Theatre will host their 2024 Season Announcement Party & Gala on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00pm at the Historic Granite Grammer School, 909 Mormon St., Folsom.

Join Sutter Street Theatre as they announce their 2024 season at a party and gala on Saturday, November 11. Great food from multiple Folsom restaurants, a silent auction and a drawing for awesome prizes PLUS Entertainment by Sutter Street Theatre actors. All this for only $10 in advance at the link below or by calling (916) 353-1001 or $15 at the door.

Some of the great prizes include Disney Collectables, Gift Cards, Jim Shore Collectables, Ice Rink Gift Certificates, Vocal Lessons, Horse Riding Certificates, Bed & Breakfast Stay, and much, much more!

In addition, you can get ticket discounts Flex Passes and special ticket packages for Evil Dead 2024, and this year's Holiday in the Hills and the New Year's Eve Party. Also, special prices for 2024 Workshops.