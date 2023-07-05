SEUSSICAL KIDS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Performances run through July 23, Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

SEUSSICAL KIDS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Seussical Kids comes to Sutter Street Theatre. The musical features a Book, Music and Lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O'Keefe, and is based on the film by Daniel Waters, Directed & Choreographed by Sarah Williams, and Musically Directed by Hannah Hurst. Performances run through July 23, Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat, our narrator, tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child, who gets in trouble for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton’s challenge is twofold — not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. 

This 45 minute performance is grand fun for little ones performed by young children.

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Monty Pythons SPAMALOT Announced at Sutter Street Theatre Photo
Monty Python's SPAMALOT Announced at Sutter Street Theatre

Monto Python's Spamalot rides into Sutter Street Theatre, July 8 – August 13.

2
Review: Have a Ball At CINDERELLA At Broadway At Music Circus Photo
Review: Have a Ball At CINDERELLA At Broadway At Music Circus

Cinderella - it’s a tale as old as time. Oh wait, wrong show. It’s pretty close, though. The story has roots as far back as 200 B.C. in Egypt, but the most well-known version dates to the 17th century, which is the one made famous by Disney in 1950. Broadway at Music Circus is showcasing a new adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella that features a revised book by Douglas Carter Beane. Originally made for television in 1957, Beane’s vision strays from that by incorporating modern elements that appeal to an evolving society while keeping some of the old fairytale flavor. Modern Cinderella opened on Broadway in 2013, the first time ever for any rendition of that title, and ran for two years. Now, it’s here to continue Broadway at Music Circus’ streak of being the place to be in the summer since 1951.

3
Review: PREDICTOR Foretells a Hit at Capital Stage Photo
Review: PREDICTOR Foretells a Hit at Capital Stage

“Who made that?” is the question we didn’t know we needed the answer to. In Jennifer Blackmer’s new play, Predictor, we learn that it’s one of the most important questions in the struggle for female equality. Throughout history, men have taken credit for women’s accomplishments. Things such as wireless communication (created by Hedy Lamarr), a cure for leprosy (Alice Ball), disposable diapers (Marion Donovan), and even the game Monopoly (Elizabeth Magie Phillips) were all invented by women whose names were lost in the annals of history until recently. Thankfully, due to the diligence of Blackmer, we also now know the name Meg Crane, who changed the course of women’s lives forever with her invention: the home pregnancy test.

4
Review: 3: BLACK GIRL BLUES Enjoys a Limited Run at B Street Theatre Photo
Review: 3: BLACK GIRL BLUES Enjoys a Limited Run at B Street Theatre

What did our critic think of 3: BLACK GIRL BLUES at B Street Theatre?

