Seussical Kids comes to Sutter Street Theatre. The musical features a Book, Music and Lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O'Keefe, and is based on the film by Daniel Waters, Directed & Choreographed by Sarah Williams, and Musically Directed by Hannah Hurst. Performances run through July 23, Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat, our narrator, tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child, who gets in trouble for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton’s challenge is twofold — not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.

This 45 minute performance is grand fun for little ones performed by young children.

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.