Review: FAT HAM Sizzles at Capital Stage

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True to its dedication to introducing quality, thought-provoking theatre, Capital Stage is now boasting the Pulitzer-Prize winning James Ijames play, Fat Ham. Under Anthony D’Juan’s direction, the characters seem like a family: messy, familiar, and with all the complications shared history brings. Beautiful chemistry abounds, even when the content is difficult.

Fat Ham is Hamlet for the modern urbanite. We trade a Danish castle for a Southern backyard and a vengeful Danish prince for a queer HR major. Juicy is today’s Hamlet, a young man who is wrestling with feelings of guilt, loyalty, and belonging. He’s approached by his father’s ghost, who encourages Juicy to avenge his death at the hands of his brother, Rev. Rev has wasted no time in marrying Juicy’s mother and taking over the family barbecue business. The emotional weight of the piece comes as Juicy grapples whether filial duty overrides staying true to his identity, and whether he can escape the bonds of violence that have spanned generations.

D’Juan has assembled a cohesive cast, most of whom are returning Capital Stage favorites. James Simpson is Juicy, bringing sensitivity and self-doubt to the forefront, particularly in his relatable karaoke performance of Radiohead’s “Creep.” His mother, Tedra, is played by Brooklynn T. Solomon. It’s a role that doesn’t align with her powerful presence, but she inhabits it believably and beautifully. We all know a woman like Tedra or have been a woman like Tedra, so she elicits compassion and understanding. Brandon Rubin is her hastily-wed spouse (and the ghost of Pap), Rev, who doesn’t need any vengeance wrought upon him to self-destruct. He’s good at being bad…too good, and we love to hate him. Xzavier Beacham is Tio, Juicy’s very own Horatio, although he’s more of a Yorick in theory. Fool, jester, and surprising harbinger of peace, he’s also a comedic voice of reason who brings everyone together. Rounding out the cast are the family unit of Opal (Kali Honeywood), Larry (Tarig Elsiddig), and Rabby (Sené Goss), equally dysfunctional friends of Juicy and Co. who have their own secrets and damaging familial expectations.

Like the family’s barbecue, the meat of this show is substantial and satisfying. It takes the bones of a classic and adds seasoning for a contemporary audience, inviting hope that patterns can be changed. Family recipes should be passed down through generations; family trauma can stay in the past.

Fat Ham plays at Capital Stage through April 19th. More information and tickets may be found online at Capstage.org, by telephone at (916) 995-5464, or in person at the Box Office at 2215 J Street in Sacramento.

Photo: James Simpson and Brandon Rubin by Charr Crail

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