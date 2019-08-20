Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS

Aug. 20, 2019  

The final show in the 2019 season is the Broadway At Music Circus premiere of In The Heights, a multiple Tony Award-winning Best Musical from Lin-Manual Miranda, creator of the smash hit Hamilton, running Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion in Sacramento.

In The Heights is an exhilarating musical that captures the sights and sounds of a vibrant New York City neighborhood on the brink of change, telling the story of a bodega owner whose life is interwoven with residents who visit his store. The thrilling, Tony-winning score combines Latin rhythms, hip-hop and pop for an inspiring journey about chasing your dreams and what it truly means to be home.

Tickets for In The Heights start at $45, and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at BroadwaySacramento.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 20 - 24, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, Aug. 22 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit BroadwaySacramento.com.

Photo Credit: Charr Crail, Kevin Graft

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Rodolfo Soto

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Didi Romero

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Didi Romero and Rodolfo Soto

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Nina V. Negron

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Nina V. Negron and Danelle Rivera

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Tony Chiroldes

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Doreen Montalvo

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Doreen Montalvo and Didi Romero

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Gerald Caesar

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Didi Romero and Gerald Caesar

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Rayanne Gonzales

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Rodolfo Soto and Rayanne Gonzales

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Sandra Marante

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Danelle Rivera , Sarita Colon, Sandra Marante and Nina V. Negron

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
James Anthony and David Baida

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
David Merino

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Edward Cuellar

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Edward Cuellar, Gerald Caesar, Rodolfo Soto and David Merino

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Danelle Rivera

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Sandra Marante, Danelle Rivera, Didi Romero and Nina V. Negron

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Nina V. Negron

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Tony Chiroldes and Doreen Montalvo

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS
Didi Romero, David Merino, Rodolfo Soto

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS

Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway Sacramento's IN THE HEIGHTS



Related Articles View More Sacramento Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Soprano Renee Bouthot And Pianist Ana Cervantes Present An Afternoon Of French And Mexican Song
  • Patrick Street Productions Presents HERRINGBONE
  • Isabella Perrone Takes Over As BroadwayWorld Toronto Senior Editor
  • Mark Crawford's BED AND BREAKFAST Set for Run at Blyth Festival