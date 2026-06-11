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The Center for the Arts Names Michelle Amador Executive Director

Nevada County arts leader to guide the region's flagship cultural venue into its next chapter

GRASS VALLEY, CA, June 11, 2026 - The Center for the Arts today announced that Michelle Amador has been named its new Executive Director. A Grass Valley resident and longtime leader in Nevada County's arts community, she will begin her tenure on June 16, 2026.

Amador's connection to The Center began as an artist and community member. When she relocated to Nevada County from Brooklyn in 2017, the organization was one of the things that made the region feel like home - a world-class venue with a thriving artistic identity at the heart of a rural community. In the years since, she has become one of the area's most engaged cultural citizens, serving as Secretary of the Community Foundation of Nevada County, contributing to the development of the Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District's mini-grants program, serving on the board of the Nevada County Arts & Culture, and volunteering with the Equity and Inclusion Leadership Alliance of Nevada County. Beyond Nevada County, Michelle serves on the board of CA for the Arts and Arts Advocates, advancing arts policy at the state level, and co-authored From Regranting to Redistribution, a Mellon Foundation-supported toolkit on community-centered funding practices that has been shared widely across the national field.

With more than fifteen years of senior leadership in performing arts nonprofits, Amador brings a proven ability to build ambitious and sustainable fundraising programs, cultivate meaningful donor relationships, and align mission with long-term financial strength.

Over the course of her career, she has led major philanthropic campaigns and built deep partnerships with individuals, foundations, and institutions that advance cultural work at the highest level. She is also a recording artist and performer with six independent albums and appearances at the BAMcafé, San Francisco Jazz Festival, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, and other venues.

"After a thorough and wide-ranging search, Michelle rose to the top because she embodies everything we hoped to find - artistic credibility, proven leadership, a real understanding of this region, and a genuine, lasting commitment to our community," said Jon Blinder, President of the Board of Directors. "We could not be more optimistic about the future of The Center under her leadership."

The sentiment is mutual. Amador, who has attended performances and followed The Center's growth as a community member for nearly a decade, brings both an insider's affection for the organization and an outsider's fresh perspective on its potential.

"I am excited by this opportunity in a way that feels rare and right," said Amador. "This is my community, this is my field, and this is a moment I believe I was built for."

The Center for the Arts looks forward to welcoming Michelle Amador on June 16.

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Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.

Photograph by Kayla Lilli.

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