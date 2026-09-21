GRACE AND THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT to Make World Premiere at B Street Theatre

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B Street Theatre's world premiere musical GRACE & THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT opens Sept. 26 at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre.

What starts as an accident becomes a promise. Grace could have looked away from the milkweed garden she wrecked; instead, she stays, learns, and raises what she almost destroyed. Audiences will laugh with her, worry over her wobbling caterpillars, and feel the quiet swell of pride when the first monarch finally lifts into the air - a feeling the show, sung as much as spoken, leaves with grown-ups and kids in equal measure: that care is never too small to matter.

'Grace reminds us that big change starts small - a torn fence, a handful of eggs, one kid who decides to pay attention, said Lyndsay Burch, Executive Artistic Director & CEO. 'That's exactly what we want from our Family Series: funny enough for the whole family, honest enough to send them home believing they can make a difference too.'

GRACE & THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT has spent three years becoming what it is now - a two-week workshop at the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals in February 2024, a staged reading at B Street's own New Play Brunch series in January 2025, and a reading at Northwestern University that October. Like the caterpillars at the center of its story, the show needed time and the right conditions to become what it was always meant to be. B Street Theatre's production at The Sofia marks its world premiere, right here in Sacramento.

GRACE & THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT also introduces something new to B Street's stage: five young dancers - Ania Johnson, Anthony Wright, Lucia Horowitz, Michaela Farrand and Robin Stults - who trained together with B Street Choreographer Jacob Gutierrez Montoya in a dedicated dance class and now join the professional cast as an ensemble in every public performance, moving alongside Grace as her garden, and her world, comes to life.

Running approximately 75 minutes with one intermission, GRACE & THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT sends young audiences home with more than a catchy song - it sends them home believing that noticing something, and then acting upon it, is its own kind of magic.

In addition to the six public performances, field trip and student matinee bookings are available.

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