DMTC Fairytale Puppet Theatre Camp to Launch for Kids Ages 8-12 in Davis
The half-day camp at Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center is led by Monica Reeves and DMTC co-founder Jan Donowitz.
Join in for a week of creativity, storytelling, and hands-on fun! This exciting half-day camp runs Monday-Friday (Aug 3-7) from 8:30 AM-12:00 PM and invites young artists to bring fairytales to life through puppet-making and imaginative play. The workshop will be held at the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, 607 Pena Drive in Davis.
Each day, campers will create a different type of puppet using a variety of arts and crafts materials, including caterpillar puppets, paper bag puppets, stick puppets, shadow puppets, and sock puppets. As the week unfolds, children will work together to invent their own original fairytales, complete with colorful characters and magical adventures.
Led by Monica Reeves who has over 33 years of experience as an elementary school teacher; Jan Donowitz, co-founder of DMTC with over 40 years working with children; and teen helper Lovette Guzman whose hobby is puppetry.
Camp Fee: $300 per participant
All art supplies and materials are included.
Perfect for creative kids who love art, crafts, and imagination! Perfect fit for ages 8 to 12. Come create, perform, and make memories at DMTC's Fairytale Puppet Theatre Camp!
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