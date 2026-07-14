DMTC Fairytale Puppet Theatre Camp to Launch for Kids Ages 8-12 in Davis

NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. Sign Up

Join in for a week of creativity, storytelling, and hands-on fun! This exciting half-day camp runs Monday-Friday (Aug 3-7) from 8:30 AM-12:00 PM and invites young artists to bring fairytales to life through puppet-making and imaginative play. The workshop will be held at the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, 607 Pena Drive in Davis.

Each day, campers will create a different type of puppet using a variety of arts and crafts materials, including caterpillar puppets, paper bag puppets, stick puppets, shadow puppets, and sock puppets. As the week unfolds, children will work together to invent their own original fairytales, complete with colorful characters and magical adventures.

Led by Monica Reeves who has over 33 years of experience as an elementary school teacher; Jan Donowitz, co-founder of DMTC with over 40 years working with children; and teen helper Lovette Guzman whose hobby is puppetry.

Camp Fee: $300 per participant

All art supplies and materials are included.

Perfect for creative kids who love art, crafts, and imagination! Perfect fit for ages 8 to 12. Come create, perform, and make memories at DMTC's Fairytale Puppet Theatre Camp!

Don't Miss a Sacramento News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...