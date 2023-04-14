Catalina Museum For Art & History Presents The 36th Avalon Silent Film Showcase

The 36th annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase presented by Catalina Museum for Art & History is recognized as one of the world's longest running annual celebrations of Silent Film. It returns on Saturday, May 13 for an authentic 1920s cinematic experience that will bring the era before sound film or "talkies" to life in one of Southern California's greatest movie palaces.

"We're thrilled to invite guests back to the Avalon Casino Theatre to take part in one of Catalina's grandest traditions," said Sheila Bergman, Executive Director of the Catalina Museum for Art & History. "With more than 35 years of celebrating silent films, we're honored to bring this unique film experience to our community and to further the appreciation of the art of silent film."

The showcase will feature one of director Alfred Hitchcock's first film projects, The White Shadow (1923). The film, thought to be lost, was found in New Zealand in 2011 and was then re-released by the National Film Preservation Foundation in 2013. Set in Paris, this film tells the story of a wild girl possessed by the soul of her twin sister who died to save her life. The film's tagline reads: "two girls, cast in the same mold physically, but in soul and character as far apart as the poles." The careful use of multiple exposure provides the illusion of twins when the sisters, portrayed by actress Betty Compton, share the screen.

The showcase will continue with a screening of the comedy film, Upstream (1927), directed by John Ford. This previously lost work was found in 2009 and is part of only 15% of Ford's silent films that are known to have survived over time. The film is considered a "backstage drama" telling the story of the residents of a theatrical boarding-house. One of those residents is the last member of a once-great acting family who is down on his luck. When an offer to star in a production of Hamlet in London comes, he takes lessons from a faded former star and goes on to huge success - but he forgets his old friends.

The museum's annual showcase takes place in the iconic Avalon Casino Theatre, William Wrigley Jr. 's 1929 Art Deco Movie Palace known for its ground-breaking acoustics. The double feature screening will include live musical accompaniment composed specifically for this event performed by renowned pianist and composer Michael Mortilla and world-class violinist and percussionist Nicole Garcia.

WHEN: Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 12 - 3 p.m.

Doors for museum members open at 12 p.m. and doors for non-members open at 12:30 p.m. The program begins at 1 p.m.

The May 13 event will be held at the historic Avalon Casino Theatre located at 1 Casino Way, Casino Building, Avalon, CA 90704.

Tickets are $30 for members ($55 for two tickets) and $35 for not-yet-members ($65 for two tickets). For more information about the 36th annual Silent Film Showcase and to purchase tickets, visit catalinamuseum.org/calendar.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.