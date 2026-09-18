B Street Theatre Named Finalist for $100,000 Sensory-Friendly Grant
The program would provide sensory-friendly performances, quiet rooms, adjustable lighting, and specialized staff training through UC Davis MIND Institute.
B Street Theatre has been named one of 10 finalists for a $100,000 Impact100 Greater Sacramento grant that could transform how neurodivergent children, families and adults experience live performance in Sacramento.
As B Street celebrates its 40th anniversary, the theatre is seeking funding to establish a comprehensive sensory-friendly program at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre. The program would provide sensory friendly performances, sensory tools, a dedicated quiet room, adjustable lighting and specialized staff training through the UC Davis MIND Institute.
'Every year, we welcome thousands of children into our theatres, and every year there are kids who want to be there but simply can't stay in the room,' said Lyndsay Burch, Executive Artistic Director and CEO of B Street Theatre. 'They're not missing theatre because they don't love it. They're missing it because the experience wasn't built with them in mind. This grant gives us the chance to change that and create a theatre where more people can walk through the doors and know, 'This place is for me.''
B Street estimates the program could reach more than 4,500 school-age youth annually, while also creating access for more than 12,500 neurodivergent adults across the region.
'Creating welcoming spaces means understanding that people experience the world in different ways,' said Burch. 'We're excited to partner with the UC DAVIS Mind Institute to guide us through this comprehensive program on how to remove barriers to participation and create opportunities for more people to experience the connection and community that the arts can provide.'
The impact could extend well beyond B Street. Because The Sofia is also home to other arts organizations and community partners, the sensory-friendly infrastructure and resources would be available for other organizations using the facility, expanding access to theatre, dance, music and other live arts experiences.
'Few regional theatre companies offer sensory-friendly performances, and Sacramento currently lacks this kind of dedicated infrastructure,' said Tracy Fairchild, Arts and Culture Focus Group Chair for Impact100 Greater Sacramento. 'B Street has an opportunity to create a resource that can benefit organizations and families throughout our community.'
Impact100 will award five $100,000 grants from its 2026 grant cycle, the organization's largest ever. Members will vote on the recipients at the Annual Awards Celebration on Thursday, September 24.
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