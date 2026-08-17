AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS to Spin Into B Street Theatre With New Staging

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As part of its 40th Anniversary Season, B Street Theatre will present its fourth production of AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS, opening August 14 at The Sofia. The high-energy comedy follows the famous race around the globe by train, ship, elephant, and anything else that will keep Phileas Fogg on schedule.

This production features a center-stage turntable that spins actors, scenery, and action through London, India, Hong Kong, Japan, San Francisco, and beyond, creating a cinematic sense of motion rarely seen for B Street Theatre productions.

"Theatre is at its best when audiences can see the magic happening right in front of them,' said Lyndsay Burch, Executive Artistic Director & CEO. Every spin of the stage, every live sound effect, every split-second costume change invites audiences to use their imagination alongside ours. It's playful, surprising, and exactly the kind of theatrical experience that reminds people why live theatre is unlike anything else."

Directed by Lyndsay Burch, the cast features Arusi Santi, Greg Alexander, Tara Sissom, Meher Mistry, Hunter Hoffman, and John Lamb, with the six actors playing dozens of larger than life characters in a whirlwind theatrical adventure for audiences ages 8 and up.

ABOUT B STREET THEATRE

Founded in 1986, The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre is Sacramento's home for daring new plays, fun comedies, provocative dramas, and stories that keep audiences leaning forward in their seats. Named the 2025 Outstanding Theatre by The National Theatre Conference, B Street produces seven Mainstage and four Family Series productions each calendar year and is the only remaining professional theatre for young audiences in California.

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