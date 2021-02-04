Russian State Ballet and Opera House Comes to Dubai Opera For GISELLE

Russian State Ballet and Opera House comes to Dubai Opera from 4-6 February with the most romantic ballet in the world, Giselle. This is an opportunity for ballet lovers to see Giselle as never before.

Former award-winning Bolshoi Ballet Soloist Konstantin Ivanov has created an original production filled with superb sets and handmade, exquisite costumes.

The story of Giselle is indubitably one of the most famous ballets of all time; a romantic tale of innocent love and betrayal-of philandering Count Albrecht and a trusting peasant maid, Giselle.

Dubai Opera is committed to providing all guests with a safe environment in alignment with the UAE COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all. All guests are required to keep their face masks on within Dubai Opera and in the auditorium during the show. Additionally, social distancing will be maintained inside the auditorium and guests can expect a limited seating capacity as well as rigorous sanitization routines which are implemented at all touchpoints.