Russian Art and Culture Announces First Virtual Artistic Residence

Russian Art and Culture would like to offer their virtual studio space to an artist for 3 months starting from 1 August 2020.

They will give artists space and access to their audience to share their creative ideas and give an insight into the magical process of art-making.

There are several possible formats for the Virtual Artistic Residence.

Live Instagram sessions - showing your process of creative making, taking viewers through each step of making art

Podcasts telling people about your art, ways of making or performing your piece

Recorded video for YouTube

Articles on our website

HOW TO APPLY

Russian Art and Culture will select 3 artists for their Virtual Artistic Residence that would start on 1 August 2020.

Artists from all art forms are invited to apply. The only requirement is for your art to be related to Russian art and culture in some way.

To apply, please send to our email editor@russianartandculture.com by 20 July 2020 the following:

Description of your creative practice (up to 600 words)

A short bio (up to 400 words)

Portfolio (can be a link to your website)

The preferred format of Virtual Artistic Residence - choose one from the list above or suggest your own

If you have any questions, please contact Elena Shampanova at editor@russianartandculture.com.

