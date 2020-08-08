Moscow Movie Theatre Reopen Beginning August 1 With New Safety Measures in Place

Approximately 192,000 movie theater tickets have been sold across Russia from July 30-Aug. 5.

Moscow's cinemas, theaters and concert halls have begun to reopen, starting on August 1, The Moscow Times reports. The venues have been closed for over four months due to the health crisis.

New safety measures have been put in place, making it difficult to even recognize the venues as what they looked like prior to the pandemic.

Moviegoers are given a face mask and get their temperature taken at the entrances to the theatres. In addition, there are ticket kiosks to limit contact between customers and theater staff. Staff members also wear face masks, shields, and gloves.

Social distancing is a requirement inside the theater as well, with multiple seats between each patron or group who arrived together.

