Mariinsky Theatre Presents a Concert of Schubert and Beethoven

The concert takes place at St Petersburg, Concert Hall on 22 September.

Sep. 19, 2020  

Mariinsky Theatre will present a concert of Schubert and Beethoven at St Petersburg, Concert Hall on 22 September.

Performers include Konstantin Emelyanov (piano), recipient of the 3nd prize at the Tchaikovsky International Competition (2019) along with The Mariinsky Orchestra, conducted by Christian Knapp.

The concert was originally due to have taken place on 4 April.

Programme:

Franz Schubert
Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major, D 485

Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73
Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67

Learn more at https://www.mariinsky.ru/en/playbill/playbill/2020/9/22/3_1900/.


