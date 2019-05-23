GISELLE to Play at Bolshoi Theatre May to June 2019

The Bolshoi Ballet will present the timeless ballet, Giselle on the Main Stage of the Bolshoi Theatre May 31 - June 2.

Giselle is a ballet in two acts with a libretto by Jules-Henri Vernoy de Saint-Georges and Théophile Gautier, music by Adolphe Adam, and choreography by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot. The librettist took his inspiration from a poem by Heinrich Heine.

The ballet tells the story of a peasant girl named Giselle whose ghost, after her premature death, protects her lover from the vengeance of a group of evil female spirits called Wilis (a type of Slavic fairy also spelled Vila, Wila, Wi?a, Veela).

Giselle was first presented by the Ballet du Théâtre de l'Académie Royale de Musique at the Salle Le Peletier in Paris, France, on 28 June 1841. The choreography in modern productions generally derives from the revivals of Marius Petipa for the Imperial Russian Ballet (1884, 1899, 1903).

This production has been performed since its premiere on March 2, 1987.

For tickets and more information, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Russia Stories

More Hot Stories For You