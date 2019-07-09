GISELLE to Enchant at Bolshoi Theatre - New Stage

The two act romantic ballet, Giselle, will enchant audiences July 11-14 at Bolshoi Theatre's New Stage. The ballet is presented in part of the Chekhov International Theatre Festival.

Giselle tells the story of two forbidden lovers. Duke Albrecht of Silesia is completely taken with a young peasant girl, Giselle, but he is betrothed to the Duke of Courland's daughter, Bathilde. Despite this, Albrecht disguises himself as a peasant boy, Loys, in order to get to know Giselle. The two begin falling in love when Giselle's betrothed, Hilarion interferes saying he does not believe that Albrecht is truthful. Giselle's mother also voices her concerns for the couple, saying that Hilarion would be better for Giselle and her heart condition. Her mother also does not agree with Giselle's passion for dance as that is not good for her health either. Giselle ignores both people's wishes and welcomes a party of nobleman into the village and dances for them. Bathilde is among the party, and takes a liking to the young peasant dancer. Both unknowing of their situation, Bathilde gifts Giselle a necklace. Albrecht, disguised as Loys, tries to stay out of sight from Bathilde, since the moment he is found he will have to admit that he is a nobleman and has been lying to Giselle. He does get caught by Hilarion, who catches on to his guise and because of that, breaks Giselle's heart and causes her to die.

In the second act, Hilarion is mourning at Giselle's grave when the Wilis, a group of betrayed maiden spirits, haunt him and end up murdering him by drowning him in the lake. When Albrecht approaches, he asks for Giselle's forgiveness, which she gives him, and that love and forgiveness that the two possess frees both of them; Albrecht is freed from death and Giselle is free to have a peaceful eternal rest.

Akram Khan will direct and choreograph this ballet with Tim Yip serving as a designer.

For more information and tickets to Giselle, tap here.





