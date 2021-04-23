Dinara Aliyeva and Elchin Azizov Lead TOSCA at the Russian Bolshoi Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 23, 2021  
Tosca is currently running at the Russian Bolshoi Theatre. The production stars soloists Dinara Aliyeva (Floria Tosca) and Elchin Azizov (Baron Scarpia), as well as a guest soloist, Azerbaijani opera singer Azer Rzazade (Mario Cavaradossi).

Tosca has a libretto by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica, and is based on Victorien Sardou's play of the same name.

Music Director: Daniele Callegari
Director, Set & Costume Designer, Lighting Designer: Stefano Poda
Chief Chorus Master: Valery Borisov
Assistant Director, Assistant Set, Costume and Lighting Designer: Paolo Giani Cei

Performances began on April 21 and run through the 25.

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/tosca/.


