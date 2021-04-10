DON CARLO Comes to Bolshoi This Month

Bolshoi is presenting Don Carlo, an opera in Four Acts, with a libretto by François-Joseph Méry and Camille du Locle. The original Italian translation is by Achille De Lauzières, and revised by Angelo Zanardini.

Conductors: Robert Treviño, Giacomo Sagripanti

Stage Director: Adrian Noble

Set Designer: Tobias Hoheisel

Costume Designer: Moritz Junge

Lighting Designer: Jean Kalman

Chorus Master: Valery Borisov

Choreographer: Darren Ross

Make up Artist: Campbell Young

Assistant to Director: Elsa Rooke

Assistant to Costume Designer: Elaine Garlick

In 1556, the Emperor Charles V abdicated, celebrated his own funeral and retired to the monastery of San Jeronimo at Yuste. His son Philip II is now on the throne of Spain. To seal the peace between France and Spain after a long war, Philip marries Elisabeth of Valois, the daughter of Henry II, the French King, who has long been betrothed to his son Don Carlo.

Performances are running now through April 18, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/711/.