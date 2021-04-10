Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DON CARLO Comes to Bolshoi This Month

Performances are running now through April 18, 2021.

Apr. 10, 2021  
Bolshoi is presenting Don Carlo, an opera in Four Acts, with a libretto by François-Joseph Méry and Camille du Locle. The original Italian translation is by Achille De Lauzières, and revised by Angelo Zanardini.

Conductors: Robert Treviño, Giacomo Sagripanti
Stage Director: Adrian Noble
Set Designer: Tobias Hoheisel
Costume Designer: Moritz Junge
Lighting Designer: Jean Kalman
Chorus Master: Valery Borisov
Choreographer: Darren Ross
Make up Artist: Campbell Young
Assistant to Director: Elsa Rooke
Assistant to Costume Designer: Elaine Garlick

In 1556, the Emperor Charles V abdicated, celebrated his own funeral and retired to the monastery of San Jeronimo at Yuste. His son Philip II is now on the throne of Spain. To seal the peace between France and Spain after a long war, Philip marries Elisabeth of Valois, the daughter of Henry II, the French King, who has long been betrothed to his son Don Carlo.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/711/.


