Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bolshoi Presents DIDO AND AENEAS This Weekend

Article Pixel

Dido and Aeneas premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre on December 5, 2019.

Oct. 16, 2020  

Bolshoi will present Dido and Aeneas on October 16 and 17.

The opera features a libretto by Nahum Tate based on Book IV of Virgil's Aeneid, and a prologue by Maylis de Kerangal. The production is performed in Russian (translated by Julia Montel).

On the seashore, at night, one of the women of Carthage remembers how they arrived here and tells their story, since they met Dido, who kidnapped them in Cyprus to found a new Empire.

Dido and Aeneas premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre on December 5, 2019.

Creatives:

Conductor: Christopher Moulds
Director: Vincent Huguet
Set Designer: Aurélie Maestre
Costume Designer: Caroline de Vivaise
Lighting Designer: Bertrand Couderc
Chief Chorus Master: Valery Borisov
Dramaturge (2018): Louis Geisler
Assistant to Conductor: Bernard Robertson
Assistant to Director: Sophie Petit
Assistant to Costume Designer: Marie Szersnovicz


Related Articles View More Russia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Keala Settle Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Kate Rockwell's Birdland Concert!
  • Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Join the Radio Free Birdland Concert Series - Tickets Now On Sale!
  • WATCH: Beth Leavel and Adam Heller Sing from CALL ME MADAM - Concert Now Available On Demand!