Bolshoi Presents DIDO AND AENEAS This Weekend

Dido and Aeneas premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre on December 5, 2019.

Bolshoi will present Dido and Aeneas on October 16 and 17.

The opera features a libretto by Nahum Tate based on Book IV of Virgil's Aeneid, and a prologue by Maylis de Kerangal. The production is performed in Russian (translated by Julia Montel).

On the seashore, at night, one of the women of Carthage remembers how they arrived here and tells their story, since they met Dido, who kidnapped them in Cyprus to found a new Empire.

Creatives:

Conductor: Christopher Moulds

Director: Vincent Huguet

Set Designer: Aurélie Maestre

Costume Designer: Caroline de Vivaise

Lighting Designer: Bertrand Couderc

Chief Chorus Master: Valery Borisov

Dramaturge (2018): Louis Geisler

Assistant to Conductor: Bernard Robertson

Assistant to Director: Sophie Petit

Assistant to Costume Designer: Marie Szersnovicz

