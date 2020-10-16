Bolshoi Presents DIDO AND AENEAS This Weekend
Dido and Aeneas premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre on December 5, 2019.
Bolshoi will present Dido and Aeneas on October 16 and 17.
The opera features a libretto by Nahum Tate based on Book IV of Virgil's Aeneid, and a prologue by Maylis de Kerangal. The production is performed in Russian (translated by Julia Montel).
On the seashore, at night, one of the women of Carthage remembers how they arrived here and tells their story, since they met Dido, who kidnapped them in Cyprus to found a new Empire.
Creatives:
Conductor: Christopher Moulds
Director: Vincent Huguet
Set Designer: Aurélie Maestre
Costume Designer: Caroline de Vivaise
Lighting Designer: Bertrand Couderc
Chief Chorus Master: Valery Borisov
Dramaturge (2018): Louis Geisler
Assistant to Conductor: Bernard Robertson
Assistant to Director: Sophie Petit
Assistant to Costume Designer: Marie Szersnovicz