York's Belmont Theatre To Present HOLES This Month

The Belmont Theatre presents HOLES, a play by Louis Sachar, based on his award winning novel of the same name. The novel, written in 1998, was the recipient of the National Book Award for Children's Literature, the John Newbery Medal, the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Children's Book Award, and the William Allen White Children's Book Award. HOLES will run May 12-14 and 18-21. Friday and Saturday show start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.

Stanley Yelnats can't catch a break. Born into a family cursed with bad luck, it comes as no surprise when he finds himself accused of a crime he didn't commit. Sent to a labour camp as punishment, he is tasked with digging one hole, five foot wide by five foot deep, every day. He's told it is to build character, but the tyrannical Warden is definitely hiding something. How will Stanley and his fellow inmates deal with her demands, her two cronies, plus the fearsome rattlesnakes and yellow-spotted lizards? Will Stanley and his new friends unearth what's really going on? The play will take place in the Belmont Theatre's Grumbacher Studio. The intimate studio gives the audience the feeling of being part of the action.

The director is Rebecca Wolf. The cast features Lukas Donagher as Stanley, Malakai Wolf as Zero, Daniel Ronald as X-Ray, KeShawn Moore as Armpit, Calvin Jones as Magnet, Jayden Smith as Zigzag and Moor Rogers as the toughest kid. The adults at Green Lake include Charlie Heller as Mr. Sir, Brock Cheek as Mr. Pendaski and Christy Galemore as The Warden. Kate Barlow is being played by Lindy Keefe and Marshall Storm plays Trout Walker.

Actors playing various roles include Kevin Allen, Safia Middleton, Na'San Jamison, Amber Gamber, Tre Weyant, Christen Demnitz, Rebecca Wolf, and Cole Reilly.

Go to Click Here or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.

The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience.The theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking.

﻿The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience.The theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking.