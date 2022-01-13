Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Rockland / Westchester Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Award Winners

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Romanello - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Melinda Pinto - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joseph Coppola - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jim Simonson - MARCH MADNESS - Axial

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Gnazzo - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Oliver Tam - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Anna Fawcett - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Catherine Banks - MARCH MADNESS - Axial

Best Play

VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ralph Felice - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Simonson - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

OPENING UP: A VIRTUAL CONCERT & TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY - Limelight Theatre Company

Best Streaming Musical

HEATHERS LIVE STREAM - soop theater in the park (ing lot)

Best Streaming Play

EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maddy Lyons - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jenna Isabella - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RENT, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company