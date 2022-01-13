Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Rockland / Westchester Awards
Check out the full list of winners!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Award Winners
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Romanello - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Melinda Pinto - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Stream
Joseph Coppola - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
Best Editing Of A Stream
Jim Simonson - MARCH MADNESS - Axial
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Gnazzo - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Oliver Tam - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Anna Fawcett - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Catherine Banks - MARCH MADNESS - Axial
Best Play
VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ralph Felice - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jim Simonson - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
OPENING UP: A VIRTUAL CONCERT & TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY - Limelight Theatre Company
Best Streaming Musical
HEATHERS LIVE STREAM - soop theater in the park (ing lot)
Best Streaming Play
EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Maddy Lyons - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jenna Isabella - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
RENT, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company