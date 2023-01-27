Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Steven Dougherty - NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF Cole Porter - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc.



Runners-Up: Paul Aguirre - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel, Lena Gilbert - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company, Cal Chiang - FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Janet Fenton - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse



Runners-Up: Patricia White - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel, Alyssa Ridder - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep, Janet Fenton - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Alan Demovsky - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse



Runners-Up: Jennifer Sandella - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel, Claudia Stefany - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Playhouse, Paul Romanello - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: John Treacy Egan - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Kathleen Mahan - SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc., Michael Edan - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Playhouse, Derek Tarson - YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc.

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse



Runners-Up: HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel, FALSETTOS - ANTRIM PLAYHOUSE, RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ray poquette - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse



Runners-Up: Jeanne Ann Carter - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company, Jamie Roderick - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep, Meg Flood - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc.

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Victoria Casella - NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF Cole Porter - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc.



Runners-Up: Joe Benjamin - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel, T.C. Kincer - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company, Tony Bellomy - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Musical

Winner: NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF Cole Porter - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc.



Runners-Up: HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel, FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - A. Stepinac HS

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: BE STILL BE SILENT BY DANIEL TOBIAS - SOOP Theatre Company



Runners-Up: HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel, THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep, A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Candace Lynn Matthews - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse



Runners-Up: Grace Callahan - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse, Maddy Lyons - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company, Oliver Tam - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Steven Telsey - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep



Runners-Up: Kimberley Lowden - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc., Kenneth Laboy Vazquez - SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc., Ryan McNeill - YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc.

Best Play

Winner: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc.



Runners-Up: BE STILL BE SILENT BY DANIEL TOBIAS - SOOP Theatre Company, SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc., THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Michael Smith - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse



Runners-Up: Reilly Rabitaille - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company, Taylor Edelle Stuart - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel, Rob Ward - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc.

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Larry Wilbur - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse



Runners-Up: Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company Larry Wilbur - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc.

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Michael DelValle - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse



Runners-Up: Jeremy Tam - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company, DaShaun Williams - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel, Zully Ramos - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc.

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Jeremy Tam - CLUE - PMHS



Runners-Up: Josh Hyman - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company, Caroline Goldenberg - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc., Katie Scott - CLUE - PMHS

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Elmwood Playhouse



Runners-Up: Whipple-Feeley Chapel, White Plains Performing Arts Center, Katonah Classic Stage, Inc