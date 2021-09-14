White Plains Performing Arts Center Announces 18th Season

The White Plains Performing Arts Center has announced its 2021-2022 Season!

The lineup includes three professional mainstage productions: Masquerade: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, A Christmas Carol: The Musical and Sie

After a long-awaited return, WPPAC will open its 2021-2022 season this October!

First up is the NY Premiere of Masquerade: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber (October 8- 24, 2021). One of the most successful musical theater composers of all time takes audiences behind the scenes in Masquerade! This New York premiere features stories and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's remarkable life and celebrated work. A funny and warm musical portrait and a concert for the theater, offers an intimate look at Mr. Lloyd Webber's five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of such smash hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard and many more. You'll hear new and sometimes unexpected interpretations of his best-loved songs and rediscovered gems.

Next, WPPAC brings audiences a delightful show for the whole family - A Christmas Carol: The Musical (December 3-30, 2021). Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Once on This Island), breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. This spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story proved it's staying power with a decade-long run at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

And finally, the long awaited production of Side Show takes the stage (April 22- May 8, 2022) after a postponement from the previous season. From the composer of Dreamgirls and the writer of Chicago comes this remarkable true story! Nominated for 4 Tony Awards including best Book, Score and Musical! Based the legendary Hilton twins Daisy and Violet, following their heartwarming search for love and acceptance amidst the spectacle of fame from Hollywood to the Orpheum Circuit!

Subscriptions are now on sale! Don't miss your chance to save big this season with up to 15% off! Subscribers also have the most flexibility with changing dates, additional discounts on other events and much more!

"We are so excited to bring these three productions to our stage and bring live theatre back into Westchester." said Stephen Ferri, Executive Producer of WPPAC. "After this tough year and half we are ecstatic to be able to welcome live audiences back for a season filled with something for everyone!

The White Plains Performing Arts Center's 18th season will also include a variety of special events and concerts.

BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT

Saturday, October 30, 2021

A celebration of songs from musicals with supernatural, horror and sci-fi themes. Five of Broadway's finest vocalists paying homage to the theatre world's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters in an all-new concert.

ONE FUNNY Lisa Marie aka Lisa Marie RILEY

Saturday, November 6, 2021

With her signature hair clip and Brooklyn accent, Lisa's hysterical daily musings on life and parenthood kept everyone laughing during quarantine. Great storytelling, audience Q&A and more.

FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Nothing lights up the Broadway musical quite like great love stories! A celebration of some of Broadway's greatest love songs performed by six of the finest vocalists (three real-life couples) from "The Great Bright Way".

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Tony Award Winner Lillias White takes the audience on a musical journey full of love, light and happiness. Get Some Happy is sure to lift your spirits and make you happy. The show features standards from the world of Broadway, film and jazz.

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Join Lorna Luft as she brings levity to the craziness in the world around us by sharing favorites from the Great American Songbook. Expect some songs made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as stories from Hollywood, Broadway and Beyond.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.