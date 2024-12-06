Urban Folk Jazz Legend KJ Denhert & The Evening News Band To Celebrate The Holidays At WCT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, December 20, Westchester Collaborative Theater will host a special holiday performance with KJ Denhert and her band, The Evening News.

The show will highlight selections from Denhert's new album "The Evening News," which features songs from the Great American Songbook, tunes that KJ knew from childhood, as well as some KJ originals.

Denhert has appeared at festivals, has had residencies at the 55 Bar in NYC, the Baz Bar in St. Barts, and recently completed several consecutive residencies at the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy. She performs solo, duo and with her full band.

