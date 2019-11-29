Urban Folk Jazz Legend KJ Denhert & Quartet Perform Special WCT Holiday Concert

On Saturday, December 7, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) continues its Jazz Masters series with a special holiday concert showcasing the sounds of the KJ Denhert Quartet. Urban folk jazz great Denhert, named one of Jazz.com's top female vocalists and four time Independent Music Award nominee, will be accompanied by Mamadou Ba on bass, Etienne Stadwijk on keyboard, Mark McIntyre on guitar and Ray Levier on drums.

This return engagement for Denhert follows sold-out appearances at WCT earlier this year and at last year's holiday concert. Joining KJ and the band will be vocalist Anne Carpenter. A children's chorus will also make a guest appearance. KJ will be performing fresh takes on holiday classics as well as her original music.

Reviewers have said that Denhert's performance "will move you to laugh, to dance and even to cry." They have praised her pathos, originality and impeccable musicianship, calling her "one-of-a-kind and not to be missed."

Denhert has appeared at scores of festivals, has had residencies at the '55 Bar' in NYC, the 'Baz Bar' in St. Barts, and completed seven consecutive residencies at the prestigious Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy. She performs solo, duo and with her full band.

There will be sets at 7:30 & 9pm. The house opens at 7pm. $25 Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4453487

(limited seating available; advance purchase is strongly recommended.) Refreshments will be available.

The Westchester Collaborative Theater is a multicultural, cooperative theater company located in Ossining, NY, dedicated to developing new work for the stage and bringing live theater to the community. It is comprised of local playwrights, actors, and directors who employ a Lab approach in which new stage works are nurtured through an iterative process of readings, critiques, and rewrites. When work is ready for production, it is produced for the public at various local venues.





