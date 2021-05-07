Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Putnam Theatre Alliance Announces Launch

The first episode Freedom Project stars Peter Gerety, Shona Tucker and John Pielmeier, among a host of others.

May. 7, 2021  

The Putnam Theatre Alliance Announces Launch

Introducing the Putnam Theatre Alliance, delivering daring theatre to the Hudson Valley and presenting the region as a hub for the development of top-quality productions.

Their premier presentation is Freedom Project, an ongoing series of highly produced readings. The episodes pair historic radio plays written in 1940 with new, original plays by some of the finest playwrights working today: John Leonard Pielmeier, Christine Toy Johnson, and Craig Lucas.

The first episode stars Peter Gerety, Shona Tucker and John Pielmeier, among a host of others.

Alice Jankell and Donald Kimmel direct.

Tickets and info: https://philipstowndepottheatre.ticketspice.com/thefreedomproject2021


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut T-Shirt (Pink)
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head Mug
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Centered)

Related Articles View More Rockland / Westchester Stories
Hoff-Barthelson Music School Students to Perform World Premiere at Annual Festival for Con Photo

Hoff-Barthelson Music School Students to Perform World Premiere at Annual Festival for Contemporary Music

Casting and Dates Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festivals 2021 Summer Season Photo

Casting and Dates Announced for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival's 2021 Summer Season

Engeman Theater Cancels Production of ANYTHING GOES Photo

Engeman Theater Cancels Production of ANYTHING GOES

Hoff-Barthelson Music School Holds Auditions For The 2021 Season Of The Festival Orchestra Photo

Hoff-Barthelson Music School Holds Auditions For The 2021 Season Of The Festival Orchestra


More Hot Stories For You

  • Canadian Theatre Companies Announce Joint Creative Catalysts Program
  • Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival Announces 2021 Program And Highlights Of 25th Anniversary Edition
  • Black Artists Across Canada Unite in Collaborative Dance Film TESSEL
  • THE STAY AT HOME SHOW Will Be The First To Open In Toronto This Spring