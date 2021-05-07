The Putnam Theatre Alliance Announces Launch

Introducing the Putnam Theatre Alliance, delivering daring theatre to the Hudson Valley and presenting the region as a hub for the development of top-quality productions.

Their premier presentation is Freedom Project, an ongoing series of highly produced readings. The episodes pair historic radio plays written in 1940 with new, original plays by some of the finest playwrights working today: John Leonard Pielmeier, Christine Toy Johnson, and Craig Lucas.

The first episode stars Peter Gerety, Shona Tucker and John Pielmeier, among a host of others.

Alice Jankell and Donald Kimmel direct.

Tickets and info: https://philipstowndepottheatre.ticketspice.com/thefreedomproject2021