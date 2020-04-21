The Play Group Theatre's Community Cabaret Troupe Performs From Their Homes To Yours

In The Play Group Theatre's Community Cabaret Troupe, Middle and High School students are invited to take part in a very special PGT program. PGT's Community Cabaret Troupe travels to local hospitals, shelters and senior residences, lifting spirits with the joy of music and the power of generosity.

While they cannot currently visit these places, the students and director of this program are sharing virtual concerts with all of the places that they would normally visit, spreading some love and light in these difficult times.

You can view their first performance here!





