The Play Group Theatre Enters Third Season of Virtual Productions

The Play Group Theatre, Westchester's theatrical home for children and teens, prepares for anything as they enter their third season of producing entirely virtual productions. Having adapted every element of their programming to account for the pandemic, PGT is offering both hybrid in-person and online programs in everything from Musical Theatre to On Camera to Design/Tech and more!

This Fall, their Virtual Stage Program produced two entirely virtual full productions - their live and interactive production of Clue and their fully pre-recorded production of The Theory of Relativity. This Spring, they're excited to explore even more new methods of virtual theatre-making.

Visit www.playgroup.org to explore all of PGT's inspirational and innovative performing arts programs today! Get IN on the ACT this Spring and Summer at The Play Group Theatre!

