The Museum at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts to Reopen

As New York's Mid-Hudson region entered Phase 4 of reopening today, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival, announced that The Museum at Bethel Woods will reopen on Monday, July 13th. The Museum, which had delayed opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be open 10AM-5PM, seven days a week.

In accordance with New York State's reopening guidelines, stringent protocols have been put into place throughout the campus to help fight the spread of the virus. All ticketing transactions will be contactless and will occur at the exterior Box Office windows. Due to capacity limitations, visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance.

All guests in The Museum will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines. In addition to an increase in the frequency and intensity of cleaning high traffic areas, alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the site. After closing each evening, the entire Museum building will undergo a full disinfection of all surfaces. In addition to MERV-13 rated filters, each of The Museum's air handling systems is equipped with ultraviolet germicidal disinfection equipment.

"We're greatly looking forward to welcoming guests back to Bethel Woods. The community and our supporters have been extremely patient and encouraging while navigating the uniqueness of this situation," said Eric Frances, Chief Executive Officer, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. "As we look to safely open The Museum, the health and safety of guests as well as staff remains our top priority," he added.

Due to spatial restrictions, the 2020 Special Exhibit, Lights, Color, Fashion: Psychedelic Posters and Patterns of 1960s San Francisco as well as the Crossroads Gallery exhibit, Raising Our Voices: A Century of Women's Rights in America, will be postponed until 2021.The grounds, monument, and Bindy Bazaar Trails will be open to the public daily from 9AM-5PM. Masks are not required on the grounds so long as social distancing is possible. Outdoor exhibits include the following:

Meet Me at Woodstock, a new augmented reality tour that gives guests the chance to experience the history of the Woodstock festival first-hand as they listen to stories of those who were there, see the iconic stage, hear concert recordings and authentic announcements from the stage, and relive the legendary moments as a member of the 450,000 person crowd. The tour is hosted on a tablet and led by the voices of Nick and Bobbi Ercoline - the couple featured on the cover of the Woodstock album who are today volunteers at Bethel Woods. The tour will be available as a $5.00 add-on to a Museum ticket, or as a standalone rental fee of $8.00 during regular Museum hours.

Earth In Focus: A Celebration of Our Dynamic Planet commemorates Earth Day, the environmental movement's 50th anniversary, and the many global strides made in preservation and sustainability. The site will be adorned with large-scale photographs featuring the work from photographers around the world, chosen from a photo contest curated in partnership with Photoville. Juxtaposed with the scenic campus, Earth In Focus will highlight the intersection of Earth Day's origin and the movements of the '60s.

Crocheted Connections is an installation by artist Carol Hummel, who stitched together colorful crocheted shapes that organically wrap, hug, and embrace the trunks and branches of trees along the walking path in Bindy Woods Trails, creating an ever-changing environment vibrating with color, light, shape, and form.



In addition to a selection of outdoor exhibits, Bethel Woods is excited to introduce a socially-distant outdoor dining experience - More Than a Meal: Dinner, Drinks, and a Shpiel with Neal, beginning Thursday, July 9th. The beautiful, open-air Market Sheds are outfitted for a dinner curated with safety, comfort, and taste in mind. Tickets are $45 and include a four-course prix fixe menu with a choice for entrees and starters, as well as "bite-sized" conversations exploring the '60s in 60 seconds with Neal Hitch, Senior Curator, The Museum at Bethel Woods. Reservations must be made in advance as capacity is limited.

Thursday, July 9th & Friday, July 10th - Zig Zag: The Art of Smoking

Thursday, July 16th & Friday, July 17th - The Many Hats of Woodstock

The Center is also excited to announce Bethel Woods @ Home - virtual programming for those unable to journey to the historic site. Beginning July 15th, this once-a-month series brings the sense of exploration and curiosity of on-site programs to the comfort of one's home. Interactive lectures and workshops explore Bethel Woods' historic legacy and the healing power of art, creativity, and community.

Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You