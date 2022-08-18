TICK, TICK...BOOM!, CINDERELLA and More Announced for Warwick Center For The Performing Arts 2022/23 Season

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The seasons begins October 14, 15 and 16 with their inaugural professional Equity production of tick, tick... BOOM!

Aug. 18, 2022  

The Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, just 55 miles outside of New York City, in its ongoing pursuit of excellence and partnership with the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season.

The classical ballet THE NUTCRACKER takes the stage, December 2, 3 and 4. March 24, 25 and 26 2023 is the Kander and Ebb, Musical Comedy Whodunit, CURTAINS.

Followed by CINDERELLA the Ballet May 12 and 13 2023. Finally, June 16 and 17 2023 is OZ the Contemporary Dance Concert.

For more information visit www.warwickperformingarts.com.





