THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Opens At Elmwood Playhouse January 13

The Lifespan of a Fact is a provocative exploration of what happens when the facts get in the way of a good story.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal and directed by Claudia Stefany.

The Lifespan of a Fact is a provocative exploration of what happens when the facts get in the way of a good story. Sharp, smart, and crackling with energy-it's a fast-paced battle over the nature of truth. The Lifespan of a Fact runs January 13 through February 4: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, with a Thursday night performance on February 2 at 8 pm. Tickets are $27 / $24 Seniors, Youth, and Military.

In a dramatization of actual events, a writer and a fact checker clash over the content of an essay about a teen suicide. Explosive (and surprisingly humorous) confrontations, mediated by their editor, punctuate the struggle to meet a deadline without losing sight of "the truth."

The Lifespan of a Fact features John Ade (of New City, NY), Hillel Rosenshine (of Manhattan, NY), and Meg Sewell (of Valley Cottage, NY).

Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217717®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elmwoodplayhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/covid19 to read the theater's current COVID policies and safety measures.

Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com.




Families eager to enroll their very youngest members, ages 9 months to 5 years, in a high-quality, music education program are invited to attend an Open House on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:30 am. 
Get a first look at photos of The White Plains Performing Arts Center's Westchester Premiere of its Mainstage production of JERSEY BOYS, playing now through January 8.
I am a person who takes planning for the future very seriously, usually fabricating a plan A, B, and sometimes even a C before I feel confident enough to make any serious decisions. However, if there’s anything I learned about making future plans is how often they change.
These past few weeks have been very hectic with little room for breaks. After a long string of chaos, I remained motivated telling myself that a break would come shortly. You can imagine my horror when I looked at my calendar and saw that finals week was set to start and due to some impeccable timing, so was my burnout.

January 4, 2023

Families eager to enroll their very youngest members, ages 9 months to 5 years, in a high-quality, music education program are invited to attend an Open House on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:30 am. 
January 3, 2023

Get a first look at photos of The White Plains Performing Arts Center's Westchester Premiere of its Mainstage production of JERSEY BOYS, playing now through January 8.
December 28, 2022

On January 29th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present its ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series'. Great pianists in a salon setting, performing on a beautiful Steinway D piano.
December 19, 2022

Fort Salem Theater has announced a grant award totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.
December 18, 2022

Join Pastor Richardson and the Grace church family this holiday season for its annual Christmas concert, 'Christmas with Grace,' on Sunday, December 18, 2022. It will be broadcasted live from Grace's sanctuary at 7:00 p.m. on Impact TV Network (check your local listings.)
