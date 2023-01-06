THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Opens At Elmwood Playhouse January 13

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal and directed by Claudia Stefany.

The Lifespan of a Fact is a provocative exploration of what happens when the facts get in the way of a good story. Sharp, smart, and crackling with energy-it's a fast-paced battle over the nature of truth. The Lifespan of a Fact runs January 13 through February 4: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, with a Thursday night performance on February 2 at 8 pm. Tickets are $27 / $24 Seniors, Youth, and Military.

In a dramatization of actual events, a writer and a fact checker clash over the content of an essay about a teen suicide. Explosive (and surprisingly humorous) confrontations, mediated by their editor, punctuate the struggle to meet a deadline without losing sight of "the truth."

The Lifespan of a Fact features John Ade (of New City, NY), Hillel Rosenshine (of Manhattan, NY), and Meg Sewell (of Valley Cottage, NY).

Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217717®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elmwoodplayhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/covid19 to read the theater's current COVID policies and safety measures.

Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com.