THE AMISH PROJECT Plays Final Performances

Only four more chances remain to see Schoolhouse Theater's presentation of THE AMISH PROJECT starring Katharine Michelle Tanner in her award-winning performance.

The story unfolds in the Amish community with Katherine playing all seven characters connected by a shared tragedy. As the play goes on, the characters show us how strength and grace is needed to heal and continue on and shows us all that J-O-Y is the connecting force in community.

The Amish Project is the first play of the Theater's 2019/2020 season. Tickets are $38.00. Senior and Group rates are available. High school and college students with a valid ID get in free at the door as well. Subscriptions for the next three plays are $90.00, which is a 25 percent savings over single price tickets. For more information and tickets, go to www.schoolhousetheater.org. Or, you can call the box office at 914-277-8477.

About The Schoolhouse Theater: Westchester County's oldest non-profit professional Actor's Equity theater. Since 1986, it has been a place for actors, writers and composers to develop their work. In 2015, Bram Lewis became artistic director. Since then, several shows have moved to off-Broadway after making their debut here including Stevie Holland and Gary William Friedman's Love Linda, B.H. Barry's The Enlightenment of Mr. Mole, and Lois Robbins' L.O.V.E.R which is currently playing at Pershing Square Signature Center. This charming old building also houses two art galleries featuring exhibits by thriving visual artists.

Photo Credit: Doug Abdenour





