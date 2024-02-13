Spotlight: THE LAST FIVE YEAR'S at Core Theatre Group

Featuring Maelyn Jarmon, season 16 winner of NBC's The Voice and Clay Singer, The Band's Visit national tour. Core Theatre Group is a professional theater company in Orange County, New York. Setting course to enrich our community by connecting people through the transformative power of the performing arts, our vision is to create a center for artistic work that entertains, educates, and enlightens our community.

By offering creative collaborations of industry, professionals, and local talents, CTG is bringing a signature brand of homegrown entertainment experiences to the Warwick Valley area.