Spotlight: SPYRO GYRA at Keswick Theatre

Spyro Gyra with special guest The Jeff Lorber Fusion will be live at Keswick Theatre March 9th.



Spyro Gyra has long been known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a “well oiled road machine” due to its relentless schedule of 48 years of performing. To date, they have logged more than 10,000 shows on six continents and released 35 albums, garnering platinum and gold records along the way. Spyro Gyra rose from humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York in 1974 to their current international prominence in the jazz world. Every year, they continue to exhibit how to remain among a relative handful of artists who will be able to say that they have worked constantly in their 50 year career in the year 2024. Their energy and joy in concert match their unmatched musicality.



Call the box office at 215-572-7650 or go online at keswicktheatre.com to purchase tickets today!