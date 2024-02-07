Special Offer: ADAM RAPP'S THE SOUND INSIDE at Arc Stages

Arc Stages is now presenting Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside, starring Joan Hess and Henry Temple, directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin.

“It's about writers: the kind of people who in weaving stories are often in danger of unraveling themselves.” - The New York Times

Friday, February 2 through Saturday, February 17.

A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story—the question is how it ends. “it’s about writers: the kind of people who in weaving stories are often in danger of unraveling themselves.” - The New York Times.

$10 off tickets to
The Sound Inside at Arc Stages!
Use Code: BWW10




Recommended For You