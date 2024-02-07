Special Offer: ADAM RAPP'S THE SOUND INSIDE at Arc Stages

Discount Tickets to Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside at Arc Stages
POPULAR
Arc Stages is now presenting Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside, starring Joan Hess and Henry Temple, directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin.
“It's about writers: the kind of people who in weaving stories are often in danger of unraveling themselves.” - The New York Times
Friday, February 2 through Saturday, February 17.
A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story—the question is how it ends. “it’s about writers: the kind of people who in weaving stories are often in danger of unraveling themselves.” - The New York Times.
$10 off tickets to
The Sound Inside at Arc Stages!
Use Code: BWW10
Videos
|Last Five Years
Core Theatre Group (2/22-2/25)
|Chicago
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (4/21-4/21)
|Jason Mraz & The SuperBand
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/12-7/12)
|Jesus Christ Superstar
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (4/14-4/14)
|Supersized Women of Comedy
The Turning Point Theater (2/09-2/09)
|The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook: an Evening of Songs & Stories ft Aztec Two-Step 2.0 w narration by Tony Traguardo
Tarrytown Music Hall (2/24-2/24)
|Hootie & The Blowfish
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (6/27-6/27)
|The Sound Inside
Arc Stages (2/02-2/17)
|Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/05-7/05)
|Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/16-8/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You