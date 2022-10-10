SPOOKS & SPECTRES: Haunting Tales Of Halloween New Musical Premiering In Westchester County

spooks & SPECTRES: Haunting Tales of Halloween, presented by The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Company, is a brand new, completely original production!

The repertory-style show is comprised of two separate one-acts that are performed by the same cast of actors, and was written, composed, and directed by Mike Stanton, a resident of Wappingers Falls, NY. Performances begin October 28. For tickets and more information, visit the PTAC website at PhoenixTheatreArtsCo.com.

The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Company picked a difficult time to open its doors - during the height of the pandemic, when theaters were struggling and many were unable to perform at all. The company, known affectionately as PTAC, launched in September 2020. Now, just two years later, PTAC is flourishing as they prepare to present a brand new, completely original show this Halloween!

Act one, spooks, is a comical musical murder mystery, filled with zany characters attending a Halloween party in 1964. A pair of serial killers, dubbed by the media as "Spooks" due to their mysterious and ghostly Halloween murders, intend to use the party as the culmination of their decade-long killing spree. The murderous duo are ready to make their final kill and complete their plan... when the host is stabbed to death by someone else! To complete their plan, Spooks must clear their names and solve the unexpected murder - before any of the other peculiar guests discover their true identities.

Act two, SPECTRES, is a dramatic play that is part ghost-hunters, part exorcism, and all exciting. When a supposed spirit makes its presence known in a long-empty home, the owner calls in all sorts of "experts" to make contact. As long-hidden secrets come to light and the paranormal comes out to play, will anyone - dead or alive - escape the night unscathed?

Playwright Mike Stanton, a relative newcomer to the stage, caught the theatre bug when auditioned for PTAC's first MainStage production - Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, performed in August 2021 in Peekskill, NY. His sister, Gina Stanton, is one of PTAC's co-founders. "Mike is the most creative person I know," she says, "and this show is a testament to that. I couldn't be more proud of him, or of this production! I can't wait for people to see it and love it as much as we all do."

But Mike is no stranger to the artistic side of things. He currently works as a software developer, but also pursues many creative endeavors, including graphic design, painting, and game design. And because he doesn't come from a traditional theatrical background, his approach to things is unique. Need a gun to fire onstage? Mike builds a prop that has a computer mouse built into it and programs it to make a sound and lighting effect when the actor pulls the trigger. Want lamps to go and and off, seemingly of their own ghostly volition? Mike creates and programs software to run a lighting package for smart bulbs. "There's a lot of technical elements here that you don't normally see in a community theatre performance," says PTAC's resident stage manager Laura Braun.

But why these stories? Is it just to tell a Halloween story? Yes - and no. "spooks & SPECTRES started as a simple little production with some goofy songs and cute stories. It evolved into a set of stories with real heart, with something to say, all bundled up into an approachable format. The twists are turny and the turns are quite twisted, and I think there's enough excitement and surprise to entertain anyone, whether they typically enjoy theatre or not."

The show features a cast of local actors, all of whom are volunteers with day jobs who enjoy playing on the stage in their off-hours, including: Jessica Beitscher (Mohegan Lake), Naomi Hanson (Montvale, NJ), Chris Ledogar (Highland Falls), Denny Nikolopoulos (Mahopac), Phil Pineau (Poughkeepsie), Gina Stanton (Carmel), Mike Stanton (Wappingers Falls), Steven Sylvia (Putnam Valley), Joanie Varela (Bronx), & Adrienne T. Voltaire (Highland Falls). Likewise, the crew is also local and made up of volunteers: Laura Braun (Mohegan Lake), Aidan Conlan (Mohegan Lake), and Sharon Wolff (Somers).

spooks & SPECTRES is recommended for ages 12 and up for some implied violence, mildly suggestive humor, some violence, and a ghostly haunting. Please note that the production will include flashing lights and the sound of gunshots.

The show will premiere at KatonahSPACE, located at 44 Edgemont Road in Katonah, NY. Performances are scheduled for Friday October 28 at 7:30 PM, Saturday October 29 at 1:30 PM, Sunday October 30 at 1:30 PM, Friday November 4 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday November 5 at 7:30 PM, with a post-show talkback and Q&A session on Sunday October 30.

For tickets and more information, visit the PTAC website at PhoenixTheatreArtsCo.com.