Review: POPCORN FALLS at Penguin Rep

Penguin Rep Opens Its 45th Season With a WInner!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review: LATER LIFE at Katonah Classic Stage Photo 1 Review: LATER LIFE at Katonah Classic Stage
POPCORN FALLS Opens Penguin Rep Theatre's 45th Season Photo 2 POPCORN FALLS Opens Penguin Rep Theatre's 45th Season
Music Conservatory To Honor Music Legend, Broadway Icon, Reality Star Great And More At An Photo 3 Music Conservatory To Honor Music Legend, Broadway Icon, Reality Star Great And More At Annual Gala
Irvington Shakespeare Company Returns With 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Producti Photo 4 Irvington Shakespeare Company Returns With 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production: PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE 6/30-8/19

Irvington Shakespeare Company Returns With 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production: PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE 6/30-8/19

"I would appreciate it if you'd make like a banana... and vamoose." Yep. For the first few minutes of "Popcorn Falls," there were quite a few little eye-rollers. At first, I thought, this is just about the silliest thing I've ever seen. And it just kept getting sillier...and sillier. But soon, the eye-rolls were replaced by chuckles, and the chuckles by laughs and the laughs by belly laughs. And soon you find yourself howling with laughter, with a joyful smile stuck on your face, that won't go away.

The plot is vaguely reminiscent of "Urinetown" - small town, no water, a monolithic company behind it, a "Snidely Whiplash-esque" evil villain. Loosely, the play opens with a new dam cutting off the water supply to town's only tourist draw: the eponymous "Popcorn Falls." Consequently, tourism and business went vamoose.

Irvington Shakespeare Company Returns With 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production: PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE 6/30-8/19The newly elected mayor, Ted Trundle (played by the play's playwright James Hindman), is praying for the county Budget Planning Committee to save them, but the committee decides cut up the town instead and absorb it into the county. AND....to build a sewage treatment plant in its place.

For some reason, his only hope, a grant earmarked by the county arts council is intended for the local theater - which doesn't exist. So, predictably, the mayor and his handyman/custodian, Joe, conclude the only way to save the town is to build a theater and put on a play - in a week! Without a play, or theater, or sets, or costumes, yada yada yada... despite all, the earnest residents or "kernals" of Popcorn Falls rise to the challenge.

But the plot really isn't the point.

As the story navigates a cast of local town crazies and eccentrics, Mr. Hindman and Mr. Souhrada put taking on over twenty roles, male, female, feline, canine - you get the ideal - think "Greater Tuna" meets "Waiting for Guffman". The quick changes between characters (without any real change of costume) is break-neck, and breathtaking. How they manage to keep them all separate is truly miraculous. Hindman and Souhrada are nothing short of brilliant, putting on a comic acting tour de force (tour de farce?)

Irvington Shakespeare Company Returns With 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production: PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE 6/30-8/19

Most of the jokes are hilarious (if not exactly Noel Coward - e.g. a really silly diarrhea joke) Seeing playwright Hindman, perform as actor Hindman, ensures the portrayal is what the author had in mind - thus he gets more credit for the good and more blame for the bad. But there really isn't much bad. Once the show gets on its legs, the pace is fast and furious, and the laughs are large and rapid-fire.

The clever, well-designed unit set by Jessica Parks allowed for smooth, quick changes of character. Co-directors Rose Riccardi and Tom Souhrada keep the action flowing smoothly and briskly and manage to keep what could be a confusing mishmash of a story in a fairly cohesive narrative. Kudos!

Popcorn Falls flies by in about 80 minutes - 80 minutes that leave the actors and audience with literally no time to rest! Penguin has started their 45th Season with a winner. Highly recommended!

Peter Danish




RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

Rock Guitarist Yvette Young to Premiere First Orchestra Score In NY This June Photo
Rock Guitarist Yvette Young to Premiere First Orchestra Score In NY This June

One of the most respected names in modern guitar culture, Yvette Young, is The Next Festival of Emerging Artists' Featured Guest Composer as part of their 10th Anniversary Season.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School Students to Perform World Premiere Meet the Composer at a Com Photo
Hoff-Barthelson Music School Students to Perform World Premiere Meet the Composer at a Composers Conversation On May 21

Hoff-Barthelson Music School students will present the world premiere of Nilo Alcala's composition, “To the Others” at the culminating concert of the School's Music of Our Time Festival on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation at White Plains, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY.

Yorks Belmont Theatre To Present HOLES This Month Photo
York's Belmont Theatre To Present HOLES This Month

The Belmont Theatre presents HOLES, a play by Louis Sachar, based on his award winning novel of the same name.

Irvington Shakespeare Company Returns With 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Producti Photo
Irvington Shakespeare Company Returns With 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production: PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE 6/30-8/19

Irvington Shakespeare Company invites you to view one of Shakespeare's rarely performed masterpieces, the remarkable Pericles, Prince of Tyre.


From This Author - Peter Danish

Feature: THE NYACK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL At The Hotel NyackFeature: THE NYACK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL At The Hotel Nyack
Review: MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS CONDUCTS THE NY PHILHARMONIC at David Geffen HallReview: MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS CONDUCTS THE NY PHILHARMONIC at David Geffen Hall
Review: The Vienna Philharmonic, Bruckner 8th at Carnegie HallReview: The Vienna Philharmonic, Bruckner 8th at Carnegie Hall
Previews: NJ SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES 23-24 SEASON at NJ PACPreviews: NJ SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES 23-24 SEASON at NJ PAC

Videos

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moments With Paul
The 530 Studios (5/12-5/13)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let There Be Love
Penguin Rep Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Chicks with special guest Wild Rivers
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Popcorn Falls
Penguin Rep Theatre (5/05-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Time Rush
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# World-renowned Cassatt String Quartet at Bethany Arts Community
Bethany Arts Community (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jason Aldean with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & DeeJay Silver
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shania Twain with special guest Priscilla Block
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/03-7/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Hunt with Brett Young & Lily Rose
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/24-8/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chris Stapleton with special guests Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/06-7/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU