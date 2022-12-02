Photos: First Look at Broadway Training Center Of Westchester's Production Of PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Broadway Training Center of Westchester has brought joy to the community through stellar theater education and public performances in the Rivertowns for over three decades. Walk the plank with a new version of GILBERT and SULLIVAN'S THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE as presented on Broadway by New York Shakespeare Festival presented by BTC. Performed by an Award-Winning Ensemble program, the production sets sail this weekend, December 2-4, at the recently renovated Hastings High School Auditorium in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y.

Co-artistic directors Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos are known for their high-quality productions and impactful youth education work. In 2011 Brantman and Santos embarked on a voyage into the world of Sir William Schwenck Gilbert and Sir Arthur Seymour Sullivan's incredible book, music, and lyrics with former school members on an earlier production. It had been a decade, and the BTC alumni cast has since gone on to noteworthy professional industry positions in NYC, LA, and abroad. These hobbyist-turned-professionals remain an anchor of support for Broadway Training Center's 2022 revival cast, contributing to the legacy of the School through outreach and community relations.

Production team members are equally excited to witness the 2022 Ensemble cast picking up the torch and hoisting the sails for past, present, and future Pirates of Penzance fans. Inspired by the minds of Gilbert and Sullivan, this version of the Tony Award-winning The Pirates of Penzance is a swashbuckling adventure for everyone. This classic score's beauty, wit, and whimsy are imbued with a modern sensibility that first set sail in 1879 and again onto Broadway in the 1980s, making audiences, performers, and crew laugh out loud ever since. The story follows young Frederic, an orphan mistakenly apprenticed by an ineffectual but raucous band of pirates. Frederic meets and falls for the melodic Mabel and disavows the pirate lifestyle. But, when the Pirate King discovers Major-General Stanley, Mabel's father, claimed untruthfully to be an orphan for the sake of his fortune and to protect his daughters, Frederic realizes that his paradise may not last for much longer, and the hilarious complications abound.

The 2022 BTC Ensemble cast comprises students (grades 4-12) from Westchester and southern Connecticut. Requiring an entrance interview and placement audition, the students commit to a rigorous rehearsal schedule, plus yearlong training in multiple technique courses in acting, dance, and voice disciplines. The School and its students have won over 90 National Youth Arts Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble, for 14 consecutive years. In addition, Westchester Magazine has lauded BTC theater classes as "the best in Southern Westchester." Westchester Family has named it "Best Children's Theater Company," and BroadwayWorld dubbed BTC "Best Dance Studio of the Decade" in Westchester and Rockland counties.

BTC's production of Pirates of Penzance will open at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, December 2nd and 3rd, and at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 4th, at Hastings High School, 1 Mt Hope Blvd. The show holds a G rating and is the perfect family fun outing!

Tickets are available online at www.BroadwayTraining.com/shows or via the online box office. Advance sales are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors/students. Door sales are $25 for adults, $21 for senior/students.