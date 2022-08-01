Penguin Rep Theatre Presents JOSEPH ANDREWS

Summer fun starts August 12 when Penguin Rep Theatre, the Stony Point-based nonprofit professional theatre, presents the world premiere of the new comedy with music, THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS, live on stage, Artistic Director Joe Brancato has announced.

Inspired by Henry Fielding's classic novel, this rollicking comic romp through 18th-century England is the latest gem by the acclaimed playwright, Cary Gitter, author of THE SABBATH GIRL, produced at Penguin Rep. JOSEPH ANDREWS features a book and lyrics by Gitter and music by Max Silverman, and is conceived and directed by Mr. Brancato.

In JOSEPH ANDREWS, misadventures abound for the young, handsome, and naïve Joseph Andrews, a servant abandoned as a baby. Tutored by the clueless Parson Adams, Andrews sets off to find himself, but finds himself pursued by the lecherous Lady Booby, tempted by the wily chambermaid Betty, but in love with the forbidden Fanny.

"Filled with humor, warmth and wackiness, JOSEPH ANDREWS is just the uplifting change of pace we need today," says Mr. Brancato. "It will vanish your cares and put a smile on your face."

JOSEPH ANDREWS will be presented through September 4. Performances are scheduled Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays (2 shows) at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Performances take place at Penguin's intimate, 108-seat theatre, located at 7 Crickettown Road. "The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting" (The New York Times). Says Executive Director Andrew M. Horn, "it's theatre so close you can feel it, with comfy upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage." The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, equipped with assistive listening devices, and has plenty of free parking.

During its closure due to COVID-19, Penguin made physical modifications to its venue to make the theatergoing experience safer and more comfortable. Air filtration was upgraded, air circulation modified to ensure increased exchange of inside and outside air, and high-intensity UVC light installed inside the ductwork to remove airborne and surface contaminants.

To order tickets or for further information, visit Penguin Rep's website at www.penguinrep.org or call 845-786-2873.