Outdoor Production of TOUGH LOVE to be Presented by The New Deal Creative Arts Center

The New Deal Creative Arts Center will present Tough Love by Louisa Vilardi. When a family secret forces a son to make an unthinkable decision, the Marino family's stability is threatened. The surfacing of new discoveries and hidden feelings ensures that the Marino family will never return to quite the same Sunday dinner table again. A heartfelt mix of comedy and drama that takes place in the basement of the Marino home, Tough Love is all about when it's okay to give in and when it's okay to give up when it comes to love, marriage, and family.

This production is co-directed by Louisa Vilardi and Teresa Gasparini, stage managed by Jay Iorio, and features performances by Anna Marie Paolercio, David Smilow, Dylan Parkin, Teresa Gasparini and Joshuah Patriarco.

Tough Love will be performed on the outdoor stage at Hackett Hill Park, 79 East Market Street in Hyde Park, NY. Performances will run July 23-25, 2021 at 7:00pm. PAY WHAT YOU WILL tickets may be purchased at toughlove-newdeal.eventbrite.com in advance. Audience discretion advised due to adult content and language.