New Summer Collegiate Orchestra Institute Launches at Music Conservatory Of Westchester

The Music Conservatory of Westchester, a revered music school celebrating its 90th anniversary, is launching its Collegiate Orchestra Institute, a new opportunity and training ground to prepare serious collegiate music students for professional careers.

Over a 4-week period starting on July 21, 2020, the Collegiate Orchestra Institute will offer rehearsals, sectionals, and master classes with virtuoso string players, giving students the opportunity to advance their skills and form collegial relationships with other developing professionals. A culminating performance will take place on August 12, 2020.

"Every serious college music student finds that high quality festival experiences during the summer months lead to tremendous growth," Conservatory Associate Dean of Programs and Director of the Collegiate Orchestra Institute, Nicole Peragine, said. "Many students, however, don't have access to this instruction for a variety of reasons, including cost."

The Conservatory took affordability, flexibility, and access into account for the Institute's structure. Tuition for Conservatory's Collegiate Orchestra Institute is $500 with a $50 registration fee. The Institute rehearsals will meet during evening hours from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

White Plains Metro North station is located a few minutes walking distance from the Conservatory. Collegiate music students from the greater Westchester County region including Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland, Orange, and Fairfield counties and New York City are encouraged to submit their applications and audition videos for admission to this professional training program before the deadline of May 31, 2020.

Students admitted to the Collegiate Orchestra Institute will play repertoire chosen from such works as: Serenade for Strings, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; Summa for Strings, Arvo Pärt; Sinfonia for String Orchestra Eric Ewazen; Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048, Johann Sebastian Bach; Danzas de Panama, William Grant Still; Nocturne from Shylock, Gabriel Fauré; Adagio and Fugue in C minor, K.546, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Symphony for Strings (Quartet No. 8, Op. 110), Dmitri Shostakovich.

"Our goal at the Music Conservatory of Westchester is to offer an impactful musical experience within commuting distance for qualified students," Peragine said. "This is a wonderful chance to further prepare for their professional musical experiences beyond the early years of college."

To see qualifications and audition requirements, please visit: https://musicconservatory.org/music-lessons-classes/collegiate-orchestra-institute/

About Nicole Peragine, Director of Collegiate Orchestra Institute: Conductor and violist Nicole Peragine received her Bachelor of Music Education degree at the Crane School of Music and her Master of Music from the UNCG School of Music in Viola Performance. She studied viola with Dr. Shelly Tramposh and Dr. Scott Rawls. During her years of study, she attended the Max Aronoff Viola Institute and Brevard Music Center. While at the Crane School of Music, she was a Presidential Scholar Grant recipient for her work in curriculum design focused on injury free performance. During her time in North Carolina, Ms. Peragine taught HS Orchestra and AP Music Theory while also playing viola for the Fayetteville Symphony and Carolina Philharmonic. She had the honor of playing in Carnegie Hall with the Carolina Philharmonic under the baton of Maestro David Michael Wolff. Ms. Peragine has served as an education writer for the North Carolina Symphony's Friday Favorite concert series and has consulted on or coordinated a variety of education projects. She is a member of the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra and freelances in the Hudson Valley and NYC. She joined the Music Conservatory of Westchester in 2017, where she conducts the school's string orchestras, teaches music theory and viola, and serves as Associate Dean for Programs.

The Music Conservatory of Westchester was founded in 1929 by a group of community members and renowned artists. Today, the Conservatory provides the extraordinary benefits of music to all in our community, from absolute beginners to advanced artists, with one-on-one instruction, performing ensembles, theory, composition, early childhood classes, lifelong learning for adults, and free community performances, serving 2,800 students each year from 4 months to over 80 years old. As a not-for-profit organization, the Conservatory is dedicated to serving the community and reaching out to those who would not otherwise have access. Our Scholarship Program provides tuition assistance for financially deserving students. The Music Therapy Institute brings music into the lives of 2,000 children and adults with disabilities each year through on-site and outreach programs. Healing Our Heroes offers military veterans a specialized music therapy program to help with recovery after their service. The Conservatory has inspired generations of students, and contributed to a vibrant musical life in the county, the region, and beyond. www.musicconservatory.org





