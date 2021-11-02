New Play THE NICETIES Lights Up Newly Opened Second Stage The Studio At Shadowland Stages

SHADOWLAND STAGES today announced that THE NICETIES - a firecracker of a play currently lighting up the organization's newly completed black box theatre, The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES, has been EXTENDED by one week due to overwhelmingly positive critical and popular response.

In THE NICETIES, by Eleanor Burgess , A black student visits her white professor during office hours to discuss her paper on the American Revolution. But the polite review of her thesis soon explodes into a high-stakes debate over race, history, power, and revolution. And when it goes public, what's been said can't be unsaid, and both women face the consequences.

Artistic Director Brendan Burke said "We're thrilled how this timely play is sparking such robust and profound discussions among our audience. We're excited to extend the opportunity for people to experience both the production and this amazing new venue."

Critics and audiences alike have been unanimous in their praise for both the production and the new performance space.



Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine is be required for entry, and guests must keep masks on at all times when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Guests under the age of 12 and those guests who are unvaccinated due to a disability will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time in order to enter the theatre. Additional information on the vaccination requirements and safety protocols may be found at ShadowlandStages.org/faqs/.

Previously scheduled to close on Sunday, November 7th, the production has been extended until November 14th to allow additional audiences to see the show. Performances take place at The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES, 14 Market Street (at Center) in Ellenville. Remaining performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ShadowlandStages.org or by calling the box office at 845-647-5511. Walk-up sales at the box office begin two hours prior to any performance.