Mike LeDonne's GROOVER QUARTET and Misha Mendelenko to Play Jazz Forum
LeDonne leads an all-star ensemble on Hammond B3 organ alongside Eric Alexander, Dave Stryker, and Kenny Washington.
Jazz Forum in Tarrytown has announced upcoming performances by Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet, Misha Mendelenko, Christian Sands and Keith Chasin, along with its monthly free open jam session.
Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet
Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet will perform Friday and Saturday, October 2 and 3, at 7 and 9 p.m. Pianist and organist LeDonne has worked with artists including Benny Goodman, Sonny Rollins and Milt Jackson. His quartet developed through a weekly residency at Smoke.
The lineup features LeDonne on organ, Eric Alexander on tenor saxophone, Dave Stryker on guitar and Kenny Washington on drums.
Misha Mendelenko
Guitarist Misha Mendelenko will lead his quartet on Sunday, October 4, at 4 and 6 p.m. Born in Kyiv in 1999, Mendelenko trained in classical guitar before pursuing jazz and winning prizes at international competitions across Europe.
Now based in New York, he is a member of the Jeremy Pelt Quintet and has performed at venues including Dizzy’s Club and Chicago’s Jazz Showcase. His Jazz Forum quartet includes Lasse Corson on piano, Marcos Varela on bass and Evan Wood on drums.
Monthly Open Jam Session
The David Janeway Trio will host Jazz Forum’s monthly open jam session on Sunday, October 4, from 8 to 10 p.m. Professional, avocational and student musicians are welcome to participate. Admission is free for musicians and listeners.
Christian Sands
Pianist Christian Sands will perform Saturday, October 10, at 7 and 9 p.m.
Keith Chasin
Pianist Keith Chasin will celebrate the release of his debut album, On a Personal Note, on Sunday, October 11, at 4 and 6 p.m. He will be joined by Shane Aaserud on bass, Kevin Blanke on drums and Jerry Weldon on saxophone.
Jazz Forum is located at 1 Dixon Lane, Tarrytown, New York. Tickets and further information are available by calling 914-631-1000.
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