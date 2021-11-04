Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch Bring Broadway Holiday Fun to Emelin Theatre

Tony-award nominee Melissa Errico, the Broadway star of My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas, Les Misérables and more, celebrates the holiday season with Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Stephen Sondheim, Broadway hits and lots of winter fun, accompanied on stage by the incomparable Cabaret and Jazz artist Billy Stritch.

Every holiday show promises to be something different, but A Broadway Celebration really is - thanks to the glamour, sass, and class of the incomparable Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico. Her Broadway credits include My Fair Lady where The New York Times called her Eliza Doolittle "beguiling," Anna Karenina, High Society as Tracy Lord, Amour (Tony-nominated for Best Actress), White Christmas, and as Cosette in Les Misérables. The star will take the stage to deliver an unforgettable evening of holiday songs that will be as joyful and diverse as it is touching and emotional. Accompanied by acclaimed jazz pianist Billy Stritch, Melissa will sing and swing her way through holiday classics, Christmas favorites, and great American standards.

With the inimitable storyteller style, that has made her a favorite amongst The New York Times contributors, Melissa will spin a few tales throughout the evening: about why the greatest Christmas songs are always recorded in mid-July; how they've been mostly written by American Jewish songwriters; and how the winter holidays continue to unite us all. Melissa brings a December concert that promises to bring joy to the entire family as we embrace the beauty of the holidays.

Melissa Errico: "The Maria Callas of American musical theater," as Opera News has called her, referencing both her crystalline voice and dramatic, expressive intensity, Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated actress, singer, and author who contributes regularly to The New York Times. First known for her starring roles on Broadway, including My Fair Lady, High Society, and Les Miserables, her latest album, Sondheim Sublime, was called by The Wall Street Journal, "The best all-Sondheim album ever recorded, in which radiantly warm singing and sensitive, intelligent interpretation are tightly and inseparably entwined."

Billy Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes. In addition to a 25-year collaboration as accompanist and opening act for Liza Minelli, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett and is a solo entertainer in his own right. He serves as music director for such leading vocalists as Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Paulo Szot, and is the co-writer of the Grammy-winning song "Does He Love You" recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis.

Learn more at www.emelin.org.