Marinella Senatore Launches Community-Based, Crowdsourced Sound Project this Fall with Magazzino Italian Art

The open call period for submissions runs through November 7, 2020.

Building on the artist's 2019 processional performance in the Village of Cold Spring, Marinella Senatore and The School of Narrative Dance, Magazzino Italian Art and artist Marinella Senatore will collaborate this fall to launch Cold Spring Soundtrack. Initiated through an open call for sounds starting today, September 9, volunteers from the Hudson Valley region and beyond are invited to share short recordings of sounds that are reflective of the current moment-from spoken word recordings to ambient sounds and music. From these submissions, Senatore and composer Emiliano Branda will compose an original score that interweaves every recording received, creating a symphonic soundscape made up of individual voices to create a soundtrack for the community.



Participants can submit recordings by phone, text or email. Voicemail recordings may be left at (845) 476-8409; audio recordings can be sent to this same number via text message or can be emailed to opencall@magazzino.art. Key words, prompts and examples of sounds as well as additional details on how to contribute can be found here.



The open call period for submissions runs through November 7, 2020.



"At the heart of Cold Spring Soundtrack is the desire to find a cohesive, empowered voice and explore how individual contributions can lead to meaningful, collective action," said Vittorio Calabrese, Director of Magazzino Italian Art. "Following the performative processional that Marinella created with us for Cold Spring last fall, we are thrilled to be expanding this collaboration with a new project that respects the current times, and fosters community building and pride at a time when it is most needed. Cold Spring Soundtrack demonstrates the power of coming together, listening closely, and having a collective voice."



Soundtrack to the City is an ongoing project for Senatore and collaborating composer Emiliano Branda. The project has taken root in cities across the world, including Zürich, Switzerland; Queens, New York; Lyon, France; Modica, Sicily; Naples, Italy. Marinella Senatore's practice is characterized by listening intently to the stories, sounds, and songs of individuals. Throughout her career, the artist has provided platforms, from radio stations to large scale parades and processions, that both amplify and weave together the voices and talents of individuals of diverse backgrounds. Focusing on the unique gifts and perspectives brought forth by community members, Senatore's projects both celebrate coming together and highlight the aspects of contemporary life that threaten disintegration.

Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You