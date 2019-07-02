Laura Benanti to Perform Solo Show at Caramoor July 6

Broadway star and Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti gives her first solo show in New York with a Caramoor debut in the Venetian Theater this summer, titled "Tales From Soprano Isle." A celebrated singer, dancer, and actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18, Benanti's talents have led her to numerous roles on stage and screen, including recent revivals of She Loves Me and My Fair Lady. As the Philadelphia Inquirer raves about Benanti: "She is flat-out gorgeous, sings like an angel, and inhabits a character with the sort of presence and total conviction granted only to a precious few."

Performance details:

Venetian Theater, Caramoor, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd, Katonah, NY 10536; accessible by Metro-North train to Katonah Station (3.5-mile taxi drive from station), or 1-hour drive from Manhattan.

Saturday, July 6 at 8:00pm



Tickets:

$15 - $107, available (+ more info) at Caramoor.org/events/laura-benanti, (914) 232-1252 or boxoffice@caramoor.org

6:00pm: complimentary pre-concert reception celebrating LGBTQ Pride season in Sense Circle

Getting to Caramoor is simple by car or train. All parking is free and close to the performance areas. Handicapped parking is also free and readily available.



By train from Grand Central Station, take the Harlem Division Line of the Metro-North Railroad heading to Southeast, and exit at Katonah. Caramoor is a 3.5-mile drive from the Katonah station, where taxi service is always available and free shuttle service is available for all Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday performances during the summer season, both to and from the station. For current information, check the Metro-North schedule and contact the Box Office for more information.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





