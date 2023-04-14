LAW & ORDER Star Carolyn McCormick Will Lead Katonah Classic Stage's LATER LIFE

Click Here (KCS) will kick-off their 2023 season at Armonk's Whippoorwill Theatre with the bittersweet comedy, Later Life, from the timeless playwright A.R. Gurney. Starting with a preview on April 27th, the play, set in the 1990s, will take audiences on a romantic journey of missed connections with hope for new beginnings, through May 7, 2023.

The cast is led by Law & Order star, Carolyn McCormick, who played the role of Dr. Elizabeth Olivet across many of the Law & Order spin-offs for nearly 20 years. McCormick is also no stranger to the stage, appearing on Broadway and Off-Broadway countless times, including alongside KCS Artistic Director Trent Dawson in A Man for All Seasons in 2019. When asked to join Later Life, she was more than happy to accept, stating, "After the last few isolated years, I am more committed than ever to the necessity of live theatre and the beauty of a shared evening in one space and not on a screen. I also happen to be a huge fan of Trent and his vision for Katonah Classic Stage is inspiring; every arts community needs a man like Trent at the helm. This will also be my fifth Gurney play. He was a dear friend of mine and I love sharing his work and tremendous insight into human behavior."

The rest of the Later Life cast and crew boast similarly impressive resumes, including Thomas Jay Ryan who starred in 2020 Broadway's revival of West Side Story, Kelly McAndrew, whose Broadway credits include the lead role of Maggie the Cat in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and long-time stage and screen veteran Matthew Boston. At the helm directing is Christa Scott-Reed, a Broadway veteran herself, who is returning to KCS after directing last year's well-received Private Lives in Bedford Hills. Scott-Reed was particularly drawn to this play, noting, "It's a testament to the esteemed American playwright A.R. Gurney that he can tuck one of life's eternal questions into an onstage party: Should you play it safe or take risks? In a play that is ostensibly a charming middle-aged romance, the question of whether passion is worth the pain is explored with wit and warmth - as well as melancholy and regret. Gurney manages to take us on that tender journey while also keeping us laughing as we go."

For his part, Dawson could not be more thrilled over the creative team KCS assembled for Later Life, stating "When I saw them rehearsing, I was blown away. Their individual talents were never in question, but it is a rare thing to have a cast gel so seamlessly in a matter of days, to bring the necessary nostalgia, palpable longing, and humor to life. The audience is in for a real treat!"

Running concurrently with Later Life will be KCS's 3rd Annual Online Auction fundraiser which will feature goods and services from dozens of local businesses. KCS Executive Director Sharron Kearney loves that this event showcases the community impact of local business, "Every year we are so grateful to have support of local businesses and this auction gives us a chance to shine a light on those local businesses who really support the arts." Starting April 27, through May 7th, KCS supporters will be able to bid on auction items ranging from dining gift certificates, to spa services, gift baskets, and even a private KCS reading. Kearney says new items are being added to the auction every day and the starting bids for each item will be deeply discounted.

Founded as a nonprofit in late 2019, KCS aims to provide seasonal, professional productions and readings of classic plays featuring some of Broadway's best and brightest stars. In addition to Private Lives, they previously mounted productions of Thom Pain and Oleanna, as well as several readings and their annual short film festival in Bedford, New York. Though initially rooted in the Bedford area, this will be KCS's first production at the Whippoorwill Theatre in Armonk. Late last year, they were invited to be the new professional theatre company in residence by the North Castle Library where the theatre is located. KCS Founding Artistic Director Trent Dawson said that in creating KCS, he always intended to entertain the broader Westchester community and beyond, "Moving some of our events to the Whippoorwill affords us the opportunity to expand our programming, make a significant impact in the vibrant arts communities surrounding both Bedford and Armonk, while continuing to draw people from the greater Hudson Valley, Connecticut, and the City." North Castle Library Director Kathryn Feeley is thrilled to have KCS on board, "We are excited to welcome KCS to the Whippoorwill Theater and we look forward to hosting their productions of classic plays."

Apart from Later Life, KCS has had a busy Spring with full roster of events and offerings including its ongoing acting workshop, Speak the Speech, for Middle and High School Students in Katonah. On April 8, they hosted a wildly successful reading of Neil Simon's comedy Click Here in Bedford Hills, featuring local politicians including NY State Senator Peter Harckham and Westchester County Executive George Latimer. They are also looking forward to their and its 4th Annual Short Film Festival on August 12th at the Bedford Playhouse. KCS will announce their robust Fall lineup in the coming months.